IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried takes the stand in FTX trial

    03:26

  • Internet cut in Gaza as Israel intensifies ground operation

    02:53

  • Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to additional charges

    02:20

  • Hurricane Otis kills dozens, severely damages infrastructure in Mexico

    02:52

  • Gun Violence Archive calls Maine mass shooting the worst in 2023

    02:34

  • Mexico assessing damage from Otis with communication off in Acapulco

    02:34

  • Why Mike Johnson was the 'consensus candidate' for House Republicans

    01:56

  • 'TODAY' team answers questions about life on the show

    02:07

  • ‘Disregard to our lives:' Some Muslim Americans angry at Biden’s support for Israel

    02:01

  • SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood studios restart negotiations

    02:23

  • Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to crash plane may have taken psychedelic mushrooms

    01:53
  • Now Playing

    Over 40 states suing Meta over addictive features targeting kids

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    Why caffeine is so dangerous for people with long QT syndrome

    02:06

  • House GOP picks Rep. Tom Emmer as next speaker candidate

    03:12

  • Panera Bread responds to Charged Lemonade death lawsuit

    02:30

  • Gaza water crisis raises health concerns for millions 

    02:27

  • How hostage releases could be part of Hamas strategy to stave off Israeli ground invasion

    02:31

  • The challenges Israeli troops could encounter in Hamas’ tunnels

    01:10

  • Breaking down the geopolitical implications of war

    02:34

  • American survivor of Israeli music festival attack 'happy to be alive'

    07:56

NBC News NOW

Over 40 states suing Meta over addictive features targeting kids

01:33

Over 40 attorneys general have filed a lawsuit against Meta, accusing it of "knowingly damaging" the mental health of American teens. The lawsuit says that Facebook and Instagram have profoundly altered the "psychological and social realities of a generation of young Americans."Oct. 24, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    Sam Bankman-Fried takes the stand in FTX trial

    03:26

  • Internet cut in Gaza as Israel intensifies ground operation

    02:53

  • Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to additional charges

    02:20

  • Hurricane Otis kills dozens, severely damages infrastructure in Mexico

    02:52

  • Gun Violence Archive calls Maine mass shooting the worst in 2023

    02:34

  • Mexico assessing damage from Otis with communication off in Acapulco

    02:34
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All