NBC News NOW

Oz ramps up attacks on Fetterman in critical Pennsylvania senate race 

03:00

Dr. Mehmet Oz is ramping up attacks on Democrat John Fetterman who has refused to debate since having a stroke in May. The two candidates in the Pennsylvania Senate race are getting a presidential boost with both Biden and Trump on the ground in battleground states this weekend. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports from the campaign trail.Sept. 7, 2022

