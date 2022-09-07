Oz ramps up attacks on Fetterman in critical Pennsylvania senate race 

- UP NEXT
DOJ debating whether to appeal Trump’s legal victory02:21
Pennsylvania emerges as key battleground ahead of midterm elections05:13
Trump granted special master in Mar-a-Lago investigation01:55
List of documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search released by court02:19
Biden calls for unity, warns against extremism of Trump and ‘MAGA Republicans’01:33
Trump lawyers, DOJ prosecutors face off in court over special master02:32
Will former President Trump be prosecuted following the Mar-a-Lago search?02:00
DOJ releases photos showing classified docs found at Mar-a-Lago03:24
Biden announces plan to curb gun violence01:58
National intelligence director orders damage report from Mar-a-Lago search02:08
Supreme Court ratings plummet after SCOTUS abortion decision01:44
Judge orders release of redacted Trump Mar-a-Lago affidavit02:29
Biden’s decision to forgive some student loan debt sparks controversy01:55
Redacted copy of Mar-a-Lago search warrant to be unsealed01:41
Biden names Kim Cheatle as new Secret Service director00:24
Biden announces forgiveness of some student loan debt02:27
Biden announces plan to address 'burden of student debt'03:43
Did documents at Mar-a-Lago pose a risk to national security?02:20
Marc Molinaro: New York voters motivated by 'the price of gas, the price of eggs'01:31
Biden expected to announce plan on student loan debt as soon as tomorrow02:26
- UP NEXT
DOJ debating whether to appeal Trump’s legal victory02:21
Pennsylvania emerges as key battleground ahead of midterm elections05:13
Trump granted special master in Mar-a-Lago investigation01:55
List of documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search released by court02:19
Biden calls for unity, warns against extremism of Trump and ‘MAGA Republicans’01:33
Trump lawyers, DOJ prosecutors face off in court over special master02:32
Play All