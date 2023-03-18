Ozempic shortage pushes some to use knockoff drugs

- Now Playing
Ozempic shortage pushes some to use knockoff drugs03:55
- UP NEXT
What is the purpose of our dreams while we sleep?04:39
What to eat and drink to help you sleep06:15
How Long Covid impacts patients three years since start of pandemic05:27
Texas judge to hear case that could force abortion pill off shelves02:05
3D Printing: The Future of organ transplants04:13
4 simple stretches to relieve your body after sitting all day04:29
Inside the new first-of-its-kind double lung transplant technique06:21
Philadelphia deploys teams to help those struggling with opioid and 'tranq' addictions04:39
Peloton instructor Ally Love talks new dance competition on Netflix05:11
Struggling to stay asleep? Try these strategies for better rest05:05
Mediterranean diet sharply cuts dementia risk, new study shows02:01
Unexplained deaths rose for Black infants in 2020, new CDC study finds02:19
Shop these products to get a better night’s sleep04:45
Breaking down sleep myths: How to get better rest04:35
Study finds active monitoring as effective as invasive treatments for some prostate cancer patients01:43
Asthma medication shortage leaves some parents concerned01:44
What is a red tide and what are the effects on your health?01:56
The clock is ticking: Is the end of daylight saving time near?05:57
FDA updates mammogram standards to help catch breast cancer earlier01:44
- Now Playing
Ozempic shortage pushes some to use knockoff drugs03:55
- UP NEXT
What is the purpose of our dreams while we sleep?04:39
What to eat and drink to help you sleep06:15
How Long Covid impacts patients three years since start of pandemic05:27
Texas judge to hear case that could force abortion pill off shelves02:05
3D Printing: The Future of organ transplants04:13
Play All