NBC News NOW

Palm Springs mayor urges residents to stay home after Tropical Storm Hilary

02:37

Cities across Southern California are beginning their cleanup after Tropical Storm Hilary brought severe flooding and strong winds to the region. Palm Springs Mayor Grace Garner joins News NOW to describe how the city was impacted by the storm and how residents are coping following a series of flash floods. Aug. 21, 2023

