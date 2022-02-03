Panel of experts concludes microwave energy is most likely causing ‘Havana Syndrome’
04:09
A recent report released from a panel of experts working for U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that the mysterious brain injury called “Havana Syndrome” is most likely caused by microwave energy from an external source. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson is joined by NBC News’ correspondent Ken Dilanian to break down the report. Feb. 3, 2022
Restaurant owners pleading for Congress’s help following Omicron surge
05:01
Now Playing
Panel of experts concludes microwave energy is most likely causing ‘Havana Syndrome’
04:09
UP NEXT
Thousands mourn NYPD officer Wilbert Mora at St. Patrick's Cathedral
02:15
Brian Flores files discrimination lawsuit against NFL, 3 teams to 'create some change'
05:29
Democratic lawmakers propose ban on legacy admissions to colleges with federal student aid
03:30
Biden relaunches fight against cancer in moonshot program