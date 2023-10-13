IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Panic and fear in Gaza ahead of a highly anticipated ground attack

05:08

Israel has ordered civilians in Gaza City to move south as the Israeli military build-up at Gaza’s border is growing. NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella is on the ground with the latest on the expected ground invasion.Oct. 13, 2023

