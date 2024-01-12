IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Papua New Guinea declares state of emergency after 15 killed in riot

    02:09
    U.S. court rules Madrid museum can keep painting stolen by Nazis

    03:53

  • Nearly 100 days since hostages taken in Hamas terror attack

    02:03

  • Top Houthi negotiator blames Israel for wider conflicts in Middle East

    04:32

  • ‘Be strong, we love you so much’: Hostage families shout support across Gaza border

    01:48

  • Two paths lead to peace and stability in Gaza and Mideast, Blinken says

    00:57

  • Israel's long record of assassinations: Will it work against Hamas?

    04:30

  • World 'fails' Palestinians in 'livestreamed genocide,' South Africa tells World Court

    01:19

  • Researchers work to find how ‘real King Kong’ ape went extinct

    00:39

  • The Rafah hospital doctor who brings healing to the ill and injured of Gaza

    01:29

  • Ecuador enters 'internal armed conflict' after gang attack at tv station

    03:33

  • Video shows Israeli jeep running over Palestinians shot in West Bank clash

    02:36

  • Bitcoin briefly spikes in value after false SEC post on X

    03:35

  • North Korea's Kim Jong Un visits weapons factories and takes aim at the South

    00:30

  • Masked gunmen storm TV station in Ecuador during live broadcast

    00:32

  • Video shows aid trucks surrounded by crowds near Gaza City

    00:39

  • Armed men take over live TV broadcast in Ecuador

    03:07

  • Blinken says he believes Hamas ‘will engage’ in hostage release negotiation

    02:12

  • Blinken speech in Tel Aviv emphasizes two-sided peace process

    01:43

  • Dozens arrive at a Khan Younis hospital as Israel changes focus in Gaza

    01:07

Papua New Guinea declares state of emergency after 15 killed in riot

The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea declared a state of emergency after at least 15 people were killed during rioting. This comes after there was an unexpected pay cut for police and defense officers that officials say was a system glitch.  Jan. 12, 2024

