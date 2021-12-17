Paralyzed graduate walks to receive his Master's degree

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Paralyzed graduate walks to receive his Master's degree01:55
Aldo Amenta was paralyzed in an accident but was determined to get his Masters’ degree in biomedical engineering on his feet. NBC News’ Aaron Gilchrist shares his journey.Dec. 17, 2021
