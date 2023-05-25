IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Typhoon Mawar barrels into Guam as a powerful Category 4 storm

    00:49

  • China’s new ambassador warns of ‘serious difficulties’ in relationship with U.S.

    02:11

  • China urges U.S. to ‘take practical actions’ on bilateral relations

    00:32

  • Blinken signs U.S. defense pact with Papua New Guinea

    01:40

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expected to attend G-7 summit in person

    04:00

  • Biden arrives in Hiroshima for G-7 summit

    02:09

  • DOJ charges former Apple employee with theft of autonomous car tech for China

    03:04

  • Australia cancels Quad meeting after Biden postpones trip to Sydney

    01:22

  • CIA offers Russians secure way to share intelligence with U.S. spies

    01:48

  • DeSantis visits Israel ahead of expected presidential run

    03:33

  • Biden wraps up Ireland trip with visit to ancestral home

    03:24

  • Pope Francis encourages hope amid ‘icy winds of war’ during Easter vigil Mass

    01:14

  • U.S. delegates travel to Taiwan despite tensions with China

    03:37

  • Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence from U.S. military sites, senior U.S. officials say

    02:44

  • Blinken calls on Russia to release detained Wall Street Journal reporter

    02:41

  • Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on suspicion of spying for U.S.

    03:36

  • At least 39 killed in fire at migrant center in Juarez, Mexico

    02:22

  • Inside the Drone Racing League 

    03:44

  • U.S. carries out airstrikes in Syria after deadly drone attack targets coalition base

    04:24

  • Strand of Beethoven’s hair offers clues into the composer’s death

    01:39

NBC News NOW

Paralyzed man able to walk again with brain and spine implants

02:31

For more than a decade, Gert-Jan Oskam has been trying to re-learn to walk again after a motor bike accident in his 20s paralyzed him from the hips down, but with the help of digital implants in his brain and spine, Oskam is back on his feet. NBC News' Josh Lederman reports.May 25, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Typhoon Mawar barrels into Guam as a powerful Category 4 storm

    00:49

  • China’s new ambassador warns of ‘serious difficulties’ in relationship with U.S.

    02:11

  • China urges U.S. to ‘take practical actions’ on bilateral relations

    00:32

  • Blinken signs U.S. defense pact with Papua New Guinea

    01:40

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expected to attend G-7 summit in person

    04:00

  • Biden arrives in Hiroshima for G-7 summit

    02:09

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All