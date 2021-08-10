‘Our children are everything’: Concerned parent calls for mandated Covid vaccines among teachers
As schools begin to reopen and kids return to the classroom, concerned parents across the country are urging schools to take necessary steps to keep their kids safe from Covid-19 as the delta variant continues to spread. News NOW is joined by Adam Zimmerman, author of a Washington Post op-ed that calls for schools to mandate vaccines for teachers and staff, saying “Our teachers are heroes; our school staff are essential workers; our children are everything. Let’s do this for them.”Aug. 10, 2021