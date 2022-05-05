Parents anxiously await FDA approval of Covid vaccines for kids under five

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lack of protection against the Covid-19 virus is forcing parents to avoid traveling and socializing as they await the FDA approval of the vaccine for children under five. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson speaks with parents facing confusion with current guidance on vaccinating children and creating a “new normal.”May 5, 2022

