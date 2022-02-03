Parents of Michigan school shooter seen blowing kisses in court
Prosecutors in the trial against Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, asked that the couple be barred from making romantic gestures toward each other after they were seen blowing kisses and making signals in court.Feb. 3, 2022
Parents of Michigan school shooter seen blowing kisses in court
