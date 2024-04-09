IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Parents of Michigan school shooter sentenced to 10-15 years for involuntary manslaughter
April 9, 202403:46
  • Now Playing

    Parents of Michigan school shooter sentenced to 10-15 years for involuntary manslaughter

    03:46
  • UP NEXT

    Idaho teen accused of plotting ISIS-inspired attacks on churches

    01:26

  • Florida college student accused of fatally stabbing mother

    01:29

  • Infant killed, child injured in incident on Los Angeles freeway

    01:17

  • Country star Morgan Wallen arrested in alleged Nashville chair-throwing incident

    03:20

  • Gunman kills two people and himself in Nevada law office, police say

    01:14

  • Human remains found scattered across Wisconsin neighborhoods

    01:32

  • Violent street takeover caught on camera

    01:49

  • Miami-area shooting leaves 9 shot with 2 dead

    02:39

  • Prosecution seeks 10-15 years for James and Jennifer Crumbley

    00:35

  • New Mexico man climbs through hospital ceiling to flee from deputies

    02:00

  • Family of slain Michigan woman says Trump campaign did not contact them

    02:06

  • Texas mom says she was issued an arrest warrant for overdue library books

    01:49

  • New York inmates sue corrections department over solar eclipse lockdown

    03:42

  • Easter brunch shooting leaves Nashville community shaken

    01:26

  • Car involved in high-speed crash reportedly linked to NFL star Rashee Rice

    01:43

  • Man arrested after trying to ram car into FBI gate in Atlanta

    01:12

  • Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 40 years for federal financial crimes

    00:51

  • Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 40 years for federal financial crimes

    02:43

  • Alex Murdaugh faces sentencing over federal financial crimes

    04:09

NBC News NOW

Parents of Michigan school shooter sentenced to 10-15 years for involuntary manslaughter

03:46

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, received 10 to 15 years in prison for their son's mass shooting at Oxford High School. Both parents received the maximum sentence and are the first parents to be charged, and convicted, in their child’s mass shooting at a U.S. school.April 9, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Parents of Michigan school shooter sentenced to 10-15 years for involuntary manslaughter

    03:46
  • UP NEXT

    Idaho teen accused of plotting ISIS-inspired attacks on churches

    01:26

  • Florida college student accused of fatally stabbing mother

    01:29

  • Infant killed, child injured in incident on Los Angeles freeway

    01:17

  • Country star Morgan Wallen arrested in alleged Nashville chair-throwing incident

    03:20

  • Gunman kills two people and himself in Nevada law office, police say

    01:14
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All