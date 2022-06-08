IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Parents of Uvalde school shooting victim testify at House gun violence hearing

06:01

Kimberly Rubio, whose daughter was killed in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, testified at a House Oversight Committee hearing on gun violence. She spoke about her daughter and made an appeal for new gun laws while criticizing those who may believe "guns are more important than children."June 8, 2022

