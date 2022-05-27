IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Parents question officers’ response to Uvalde school shooting

06:53

As news of the shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school spread in the community, concerned parents arrived on scene looking for answers and are now raising questions about how police responded. NBC News law enforcement analyst Cedric Alexander explains whether police responded to the shooting efficiently based on the information released so far and what other police departments around the country can learn from this incident. May 27, 2022

