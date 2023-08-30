IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Parishioners killed after confronting gangs in Haiti

    Spanish soccer chief under investigation over kiss

NBC News NOW

Parishioners killed after confronting gangs in Haiti

02:58

Police in Haiti are investigating a religious leader after an anti-gang march turned deadly in the outskirts of Port Au Prince. NBC’s Ellison Barber reports.Aug. 30, 2023

    Parishioners killed after confronting gangs in Haiti

    Spanish soccer chief under investigation over kiss

