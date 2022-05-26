Parkland shooting survivor: Teachers ‘went to school to be educators,’ not law enforcement

The increasing number of mass shootings at K-12 schools in the U.S. is putting a heavy strain on teachers, who are now being tasked with not only teaching their students, but also protecting them in an active shooter situation. Sarah Lerner, a teacher and survivor of the 2018 shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, joins News NOW to share what is now expected of teachers across the country and whether arming teachers could prevent further school shootings. May 26, 2022