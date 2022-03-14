IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Partisan local officials spark concerns over 'insider' threats to elections

Partisan local officials spark concerns over 'insider' threats to elections

Local election officials in three states are facing legal trouble after taking it upon themselves to investigate false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. NBC's Jane Timm reports on how these officials had access to election numbers and concerns over "insider" threats to future election security.March 14, 2022

    Partisan local officials spark concerns over 'insider' threats to elections

