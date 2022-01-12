Payday loans can trap consumers with interest rates, hidden fees
Payday lenders offer a quick cash fix to those in a financial bind but high interest rates and other issues can trap people in a cycle of debt. NBC News’ Vicky Nyguen explains what consumers should know before taking out a loan. Jan. 12, 2022
