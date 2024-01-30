IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Pearl Harbor attack survivor celebrates 100th birthday

  • Medical world concerned after U.S. sells helium stockpile

NBC News NOW

Pearl Harbor attack survivor celebrates 100th birthday

01:41

Dozens of people gathered in Concord, California, to celebrate the 100th birthday of one of the last living survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor. NBC News' Ellison Barber reports that Chuck Kohler reminisced over the day "that will live in infamy" as he marked his milestone.Jan. 30, 2024

    Pearl Harbor attack survivor celebrates 100th birthday

