Peloton faces setback as stock hits a 52-week low

Peloton is now facing an uphill battle due to sagging sales and pressure to cut costs amidst more and more gyms reopening. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson reports on the company’s series of setbacks as their stock hits a 52-week low. Jan. 19, 2022
