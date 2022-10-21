IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Pence appears to hold back support for Trump, teases possible 2024 presidential run

04:37

Former Vice President Pence was asked whether he would vote for Donald Trump in a 2024 presidential run while teasing a possible run for himself. NBC News Ali Vitali reports on what this would mean for the future of the party as it highlights a growing rift in ideologies within the GOP. Oct. 21, 2022

