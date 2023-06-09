IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

DEVELOPING: Read the full indictment in the Trump classified documents case

    ‘No one is above the law’: Pence speaks out on Trump indictment

    Trump aide indicted as lawyers resign from classified documents legal team

  • Ukraine launches its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russian forces

  • Body of missing Minnesota mother found, ex-boyfriend arrested

  • Utah parents protest Bible removal from schools

  • Philadelphia air quality poses threat to vulnerable communities

  • Experimental drug shows promise for marijuana addiction

  • Trump indicted on 7 counts in classified docs probe

  • What to expect at Trump's arraignment next week

  • Trump: ‘I am an innocent man’

  • Trump announces indictment in classified documents probe

  • Looking back at the influence of evangelical broadcaster Pat Robertson

  • Pence defends Trump in classified docs case: 'We've seen a politicization of the' DOJ

  • Alabama Supreme Court decision ‘should’ve been’ easy, but Dobbs cast doubts, NDRC director says

  • Full Cevallos: ‘Now that we’re in target land [with Trump], the calculus changes’

  • Teens shave heads in support of mom battling cancer

  • Chuck Todd: Brace for the ‘political fallout’ of Trump indictment watch

  • Watch: Joran van der Sloot arrives in U.S. to face federal charges

  • Ukraine begins counteroffensive against Russia

  • Where the Canada wildfire smoke is headed next

‘No one is above the law’: Pence speaks out on Trump indictment

Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke out on former President Trump’s indictment in the classified documents case, saying that, “No one is above the law,” and urges everyone to “pray for the former president and his family.”June 9, 2023

