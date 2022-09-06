IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Pennsylvania emerges as key battleground ahead of midterm elections

    05:13
NBC News NOW

Pennsylvania emerges as key battleground ahead of midterm elections

05:13

With the midterm elections just two months away, Pennsylvania has emerged as a key battleground state with close races for both governor and a Senate seat that could impact control of Congress. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has the details. Sept. 6, 2022

    Pennsylvania emerges as key battleground ahead of midterm elections

    05:13
