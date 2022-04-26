IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidates neck and neck while Republican voters remain undecided

04:35

Former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick took on celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's first GOP Senate primary debate. NBC's Dasha Burns reports on how the two are neck and neck in the polls but the latest numbers are showing 43 percent of Republican voters are still undecided.April 26, 2022

