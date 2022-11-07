IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • North Korea says missile tests aimed at simulating attack on U.S., South Korea

    03:41

  • Biden, Obama campaign in Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections

    04:34
  • Now Playing

    Pennsylvania voters ‘a little bit nervous’ ahead of close midterms elections

    05:21
  • UP NEXT

    Runners celebrate New York City marathon's nonbinary category

    02:11

  • U.S. economy adds 261,000 jobs in October

    03:20

  • Ye pays settlement to former employee over alleged antisemitic language

    02:19

  • Election jurisdictions wait for digital security help ahead of midterms

    05:00

  • Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant disconnected from grid after Russian shelling, Ukraine says

    03:32

  • How the economy is impacting voters ahead of midterm elections

    03:53

  • Biden warns future of democracy is on the ballot ahead of midterm elections

    04:44

  • Republicans focus on crime, economy after Biden says GOP can’t be trusted to govern

    04:31

  • How stricter voter ID laws disproportionately impact trans voters

    03:21

  • Former Israeli President Netanyahu expected to win election, return to power

    03:41

  • Audio from 911 calls renews criticism over police response to Uvalde school shooting

    04:12

  • Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack pleads not guilty to attempted murder, other charges

    04:12

  • Biden hits campaign trail as Democrats look to close gap against Republicans

    05:12

  • What issues are voters focusing on ahead of Pennsylvania’s tight Senate race?

    04:42

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down which races to watch one week ahead of midterms

    04:47

  • TikTok users share experiences to end ‘Almond Mom’ culture

    03:38

  • Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack to appear in court

    05:00

NBC News NOW

Pennsylvania voters ‘a little bit nervous’ ahead of close midterms elections

05:21

Candidates from both parties are making one last final push for undecided voters’ support as a new NBC News’ poll signals that enthusiasm for the midterm elections across the country remains high. NBC News’ Maura Barrett explains what to expect in the last full day of campaigning in Pennsylvania, where the states’ Senate and governor races are neck and neck. Nov. 7, 2022

  • North Korea says missile tests aimed at simulating attack on U.S., South Korea

    03:41

  • Biden, Obama campaign in Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections

    04:34
  • Now Playing

    Pennsylvania voters ‘a little bit nervous’ ahead of close midterms elections

    05:21
  • UP NEXT

    Runners celebrate New York City marathon's nonbinary category

    02:11

  • U.S. economy adds 261,000 jobs in October

    03:20

  • Ye pays settlement to former employee over alleged antisemitic language

    02:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All