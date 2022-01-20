Pennsylvania voters express concerns ahead of 2022 midterm elections

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

As the 2022 midterm elections approach, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, is expected to play a big role in the state after former President Trump flipped the long-time Democratic stronghold in 2016. NBC News’ Dasha Burns explains how Luzerne County voters are feeling about the midterms and whether Democrats can regain the county. Jan. 20, 2022

