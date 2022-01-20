Pennsylvania voters express concerns ahead of 2022 midterm elections
As the 2022 midterm elections approach, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, is expected to play a big role in the state after former President Trump flipped the long-time Democratic stronghold in 2016. NBC News’ Dasha Burns explains how Luzerne County voters are feeling about the midterms and whether Democrats can regain the county. Jan. 20, 2022
