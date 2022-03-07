Pentagon: Russians seem short on morale, supplies, food
00:54
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that the Russians seem short on morale, food, and fuel. Nearly 100 percent of the Russian ground forces are inside Ukraine. “They are meeting stiff and determined Ukrainian resistance,” said Kirby. March 7, 2022
Now Playing
Pentagon: Russians seem short on morale, supplies, food
00:54
UP NEXT
Nearly 100 percent of Russian forces now inside Ukraine, says senior U.S. defense official
03:17
Ukraine slams proposed humanitarian corridors as Russia pounds Ukrainian cities
02:24
Satellite images show renewed activity at shuttered North Korea missile site
01:53
Bill Cosby to remain free after Supreme Court declines to review sexual assault case
02:34
Florida Gov. DeSantis says 'Don't Say Gay' bill was 'misrepresented' in the media