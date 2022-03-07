IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Pentagon: Russians seem short on morale, supplies, food

NBC News NOW

Pentagon: Russians seem short on morale, supplies, food

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that the Russians seem short on morale, food, and fuel. Nearly 100 percent of the Russian ground forces are inside Ukraine. “They are meeting stiff and determined Ukrainian resistance,” said Kirby. March 7, 2022

    Pentagon: Russians seem short on morale, supplies, food

