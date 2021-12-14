IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Pentagon says no U.S. troops will be punished for botched drone strike in Afghanistan

Pentagon says no U.S. troops will be punished for botched drone strike in Afghanistan

The defense department says no U.S. troops will be punished for a mistaken drone strike in Afghanistan over the summer that killed ten Afghan civilians including seven children, NBC News' Courtney Kube reports. Dec. 14, 2021

    Pentagon says no U.S. troops will be punished for botched drone strike in Afghanistan

