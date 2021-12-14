Pentagon says no U.S. troops will be punished for botched drone strike in Afghanistan
The defense department says no U.S. troops will be punished for a mistaken drone strike in Afghanistan over the summer that killed ten Afghan civilians including seven children, NBC News' Courtney Kube reports. Dec. 14, 2021
Pentagon says no U.S. troops will be punished for botched drone strike in Afghanistan
