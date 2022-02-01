IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • AMP Beauty LA hopes to redefine beauty shopping experience for women of color

    03:52

  • Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is accusing NFL of racism

    04:05

  • Employee-owned companies are retaining more workers during the ‘Great Resignation’

    04:40
    Pentagon: Putin continues to build up military presence near borders

    03:20
    Biden meets with Sens. Grassley, Durbin to discuss Supreme Court vacancy

    04:58

  • Looking back at Myanmar's military coup one year later

    04:53

  • Federal prisons on lockdown after deadly fight at Texas facility

    00:50

  • NFL legend Tom Brady officially announces retirement: 'I am so proud of what we have achieved'

    03:50

  • ‘A frat house without the booze’: How Olympians avoided Covid before heading to Beijing

    02:50

  • Florida GOP seeks to ban discussions on sexual orientation, race in schools

    04:56

  • Judge rejects hate crime plea deal for two men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery

    03:36

  • U.K.’s Boris Johnson faces calls to resign after Covid lockdown parties report

    04:00

  • Mike Pence’s former chief of staff testifies before House Jan. 6 committee

    04:18

  • White House is working to aid Afghan refugees resettling within the U.S.

    08:09

  • Chinese government requiring all Winter Olympics participants to download app

    06:45

  • Two Connecticut police officers suspended for allegedly mishandling investigations

    04:08

  • Images capture pipeline spraying crude oil in Ecuador’s rainforest

    03:13

  • Baby born on transcontinental flight

    01:46

  • An in-depth explanation of the growing popularity of cryptocurrency

    05:45

  • Spotify issues advisory for Covid related content amid mounting criticism

    02:13

NBC News NOW

Pentagon: Putin continues to build up military presence near borders

03:20

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that Russian troop buildup is growing around Ukraine. Kirby said he believes Vladimir Putin, ”has enough capability to move now if he wants to.” Feb. 1, 2022

  • Looking back at Myanmar's military coup one year later

    04:53

