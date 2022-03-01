Support for Ukraine is being shown around the world from businesses, sports leagues, and even rock bands calling to end the violence. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah reports on the millions expressing their solidarity with a nation fighting to survive. March 1, 2022
People around the world show support for Ukraine
