  • Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments on legality of ballot drop boxes

    03:11
    People were running ‘frantically to get away’ from NYC subway shooting, witness says

    03:02
    Jan.6 rioter argues Trump authorized assault on Capitol

    00:21

  • Alyssa Nakken becomes first female on-field coach in Major League Baseball history

    00:42

  • N.Y. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns after arrest for campaign finance fraud

    02:56

  • How the New York City subway gunman was able to get away

    03:57

  • New Alabama law criminalizes gender-affirming care for transgender youth

    06:20

  • Biden publicly accuses Putin of committing ‘genocide’ in Ukraine

    05:46

  • Latest on manhunt for New York City subway gunman

    04:47

  • Brittney Griner's detention in Russia raises questions about political leverage 

    03:12

  • Watch: iPhone app leads police to 9-year-old taken by carjacker

    01:51

  • Oklahoma governor signs new law criminalizing abortions

    02:33

  • Officials name person of interest in NYC subway attack

    03:57

  • Families and organizations push for new gun laws to protect children

    03:54

  • Families and organizations push for new gun laws to protect children

    03:54

  • Biden calls Putin a ‘dictator’ who ‘commits genocide’

    00:57

  • Biden announces emergency waiver to allow sale of certain ethanol-blended gasoline this summer

    01:57

  • Ukrainian woman shares story of surviving Russian kidnapping and sexual assault

    03:24

  • Manhunt underway for Brooklyn subway shooting suspect, at least 21 injured

    05:52

  • Biden 'praying for those who were injured' in Brooklyn subway station shooting

    00:52

NBC News NOW

People were running ‘frantically to get away’ from NYC subway shooting, witness says

03:02

Sam Carcamo was on an adjacent train in Brooklyn’s 36th Street station as the shooting that left 10 people wounded unfolded and describes chaos and confusion as people ran “frantically to get away from whatever was happening.”April 13, 2022

