    Peruvian protests turn violent in response to rising gas prices and curfew

    04:44
NBC News NOW

Peruvian protests turn violent in response to rising gas prices and curfew

04:44

In Peru, protestors are resorting to violence in the streets after President Pedro Castillo imposed a curfew to curb recent anti-government protests over soaring gas and food prices. The curfew has since dropped and at least 4 people have died. April 7, 2022

    Peruvian protests turn violent in response to rising gas prices and curfew

    04:44
