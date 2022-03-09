Pfizer launches trial to test Covid pill in children
Pfizer is launching a trial to test its Covid-19 pill, Paxlovid, in children as it is already authorized for use in people ages 12 and up. NBC News’ Alison Morris is joined by NBC News’ digital health and medical reporter Berkeley Lovelace who is covering the clinical trial. March 9, 2022
