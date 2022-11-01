IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack to appear in court

    05:00
  • Now Playing

    Pfizer releases new data from maternal RSV vaccine trials

    03:44
  • UP NEXT

    Breaking down the digital footprint of Paul Pelosi attack suspect

    01:51

  • Biden administration weighs holding options ahead of rise of Haitian migrants

    03:41

  • Opening statements to begin in trial against Trump Organization

    03:45

  • South Korea mourns the death of more than 150 during Halloween crush

    03:55

  • Democrats and Republicans make final push for voters’ support ahead of midterms

    04:35

  • DA expected to charge suspect in Paul Pelosi attack with attempted murder

    05:37

  • Paul Pelosi expected to recover after being 'violently assaulted' at San Francisco home

    01:34

  • Biden administration to invest nearly $1 billion in green school buses

    05:14

  • New era for Twitter begins as Elon Musk takes control

    05:20

  • Putin takes aim at West over war in Ukraine, downplays nuclear fears

    04:58

  • Democrats aim to rally support among voters in battleground states ahead of midterms

    05:02

  • Broadway classic ‘Death of a Salesman’ reimagined through the lens of a Black family

    04:41

  • U.N.: World ‘nowhere near’ hitting climate targets set in Paris agreement

    01:39

  • Wisconsin governor’s race heats up ahead of midterm elections

    04:19

  • Biden to tout economic agenda ahead of midterm elections

    03:56

  • Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker denies new abortion allegations

    04:56

  • How one St. Louis school is leading the charge in diversifying the education field

    02:58

  • How magic mushrooms could help smokers quit for good

    03:37

NBC News NOW

Pfizer releases new data from maternal RSV vaccine trials

03:44

Pfizer has released new data from its trials for a potential maternal vaccine against the common respiratory virus RSV that shows an 81 percent effectiveness against severe illness in the first 90 days of a newborn’s life. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel has the details. Nov. 1, 2022

