IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Pharmacies turning patients away due to Adderall shortage

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    How to spring clean your medicine cabinet

    05:00

  • College program teaches students how to become resilient

    04:19

  • How to reach your summer health goals

    04:35

  • Researchers may have discovered what causes hair to go gray

    01:18

  • Supreme Court delays abortion pill ruling

    02:39

  • Study finds nearly 1 in 4 students misuse ADHD drugs

    02:21

  • Breast cancer survivor is granted wish to meet Hoda and Jenna

    09:36

  • How to cultivate friendships as an adult

    04:44

  • Melanoma study finds mRNA vaccine combined with standard treatment could reduce recurrence

    01:36

  • Chemical exposure concerns growing across U.S.

    01:51

  • Optimism expert on why ‘good vibes only’ is a ‘toxic’ mentality

    04:32

  • SoulCycle instructor shares simple foam roller exercises

    03:29

  • Start TODAY member shares transformation after acid reflux battle

    04:21

  • New melanoma vaccine could cut risk of cancer recurrence

    02:14

  • Boston Marathon bombing survivor transforms trauma care

    03:37

  • Missouri tightens restrictions on gender-affirming care

    01:56

  • Texas couple fights for return of baby taken after at-home birth

    01:57

  • Peloton instructor Leanne Hainsby shares breast cancer journey

    06:54

  • Richard Engel on how son Henry’s legacy will aid search for cure

    07:25

NBC News NOW

Pharmacies turning patients away due to Adderall shortage

02:10

A combination of increased demand, staffing shortages and supply chain issues have all led to a shortage of the ADHD drug Adderall. NBC’s Berkeley Lovelace has the latest on the shortage as some pharmacies are turning patients away, forcing them to go to extreme lengths for their medication. April 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Pharmacies turning patients away due to Adderall shortage

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    How to spring clean your medicine cabinet

    05:00

  • College program teaches students how to become resilient

    04:19

  • How to reach your summer health goals

    04:35

  • Researchers may have discovered what causes hair to go gray

    01:18

  • Supreme Court delays abortion pill ruling

    02:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All