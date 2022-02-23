Philadelphia authorities arrest alleged carjacking ringleader as auto thefts surge in U.S.
03:00
Authorities in Philadelphia announce a major arrest in the case of multiple carjackings as the city is dealing with a surge in crime with carjackings being up almost six times compared to two years ago. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez explains how Philadelphia isn't the only city dealing with these violent auto thefts. Feb. 23, 2022
UP NEXT
Colombia legalizes abortion up to six months sparking controversy
03:28
Ohio doctor accused of intentionally overdosing patients on fentanyl stands trial
03:32
Millions of Americans impacted by back to back winter storms
03:09
Blinken calls off meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov
01:52
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned for Thursday
01:52
Dr. Paul Farmer, renowed physicist and humanitarian dies at age 62