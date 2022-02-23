IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Colombia legalizes abortion up to six months sparking controversy

    03:28

  • Ohio doctor accused of intentionally overdosing patients on fentanyl stands trial

    03:32

  • Millions of Americans impacted by back to back winter storms

    03:09

  • Blinken calls off meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov

    01:52

  • Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned for Thursday

    01:52

  • Dr. Paul Farmer, renowed physicist and humanitarian dies at age 62

    00:12

  • Ukrainian journalist: Our people are 'tired of being the battlefield of civilizations'

    02:09

  • Sen. Graham calls on Biden to 'push back against Putin'

    02:57

  • Russian Federation Council authorizes Putin to use Russian military abroad

    02:50

  • White House now calling Russian movements in Ukraine an 'invasion'

    02:12

  • Men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery found guilty of hate crime charges

    03:10

  • Closing arguments begin in federal trial of ex-officers charged in Floyd killing

    03:20

  • Colombia's highest court decriminalizes abortions up to 24 weeks of gestation

    00:27

  • Longest-running animated kids series 'Arthur' ends after 25 seasons

    00:32

  • Queen Elizabeth cancels planned virtual engagements due to Covid symptoms

    00:29

  • Police admit to arresting wrong student in Florida school threat

    02:49

  • Six people stabbed on NYC subway prior to new safety measures 

    04:52

  • How uterine fibroids disproportionally affect Black women

    05:31

  • Watch: Police save 2 children from burning apartment in dramatic rescue

    02:03

  • Inside the effort to ban conversion therapy

    06:00

NBC News NOW

Philadelphia authorities arrest alleged carjacking ringleader as auto thefts surge in U.S.

03:00

Authorities in Philadelphia announce a major arrest in the case of multiple carjackings as the city is dealing with a surge in crime with carjackings being up almost six times compared to two years ago. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez explains how Philadelphia isn't the only city dealing with these violent auto thefts. Feb. 23, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Colombia legalizes abortion up to six months sparking controversy

    03:28

  • Ohio doctor accused of intentionally overdosing patients on fentanyl stands trial

    03:32

  • Millions of Americans impacted by back to back winter storms

    03:09

  • Blinken calls off meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov

    01:52

  • Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned for Thursday

    01:52

  • Dr. Paul Farmer, renowed physicist and humanitarian dies at age 62

    00:12

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All