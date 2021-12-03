Philadelphia hits record homicides as rates rise across U.S.
04:52
There has been a spike in violence across the U.S., and Philadelphia has been particularly impacted. The city has reached a record high number of homicides in 2021, totaling over 500. Zinhle Essamuah reports on the surge in violence, which is predominantly affecting the Black community.Dec. 3, 2021
