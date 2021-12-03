IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Philadelphia hits record homicides as rates rise across U.S.

    04:52

  • Lawyer for Michigan shooter's parents says they are returning for arraignment

    09:21

  • Waukesha Fire Department ordered evacuation of properties due to threat of condominium collapse

    00:36

  • Manhunt underway for parents of suspected Michigan school shooter

    06:29

  • Iowa high school basketball player faces felony charges for punching rival after game

    01:21

  • 17-year-old arrested after making threat against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

    01:17

  • Prosecutor lays out charges against parents of suspected Michigan high school shooter

    06:06

  • Prosecutor details charges against parents of Michigan school shooting suspect

    05:45

  • Money, checks found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church by plumber

    01:25

  • Day five of Maxwell trial: Defense fights claims made by former Epstein employee about accusers

    04:24

  • New York father arrested after 22-month-old son died from fentanyl, cocaine overdose

    00:57

  • California prepares to become abortion ‘safe haven’ if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    04:36

  • How the internet defeated multi-level marketing fad that sold bags of dirt for $110

    03:29

  • Can at-home Covid tests detect the omicron variant?

    05:08

  • How smash-and-grab robberies disproportionately impact small businesses

    02:27

  • Watch: Trooper's quick response as pickup plows into car

    00:39

  • Liberty University professor charged with abduction and sexual battery of a student

    01:38

  • Former Arizona nurse who raped, impregnated patient sentenced to 10 years

    01:33

  • Homeless man arrested in fatal stabbing of Florida teen

    01:44

  • Former Ohio deputy charged in murder of Casey Goodson Jr.

    02:02

There has been a spike in violence across the U.S., and Philadelphia has been particularly impacted. The city has reached a record high number of homicides in 2021, totaling over 500. Zinhle Essamuah reports on the surge in violence, which is predominantly affecting the Black community.Dec. 3, 2021

