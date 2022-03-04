Philadelphia police fatally shoot a 12-year-old boy
03:06
Authorities say Philadelphia police officers fatally shot a 12-year-old in the back after the boy allegedly fired at them. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah explains how police say the boy was with a teenager they thought was wanted for illegal gun possession. March 4, 2022
Puerto Ricans protest the privatization of public beaches
04:19
National labor shortage and inflation driving up child care costs in U.S.
02:05
Ex-officer involved in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor found not guilty
02:55
Latin American countries evacuate its citizens from Ukraine
01:46
Now Playing
Philadelphia police fatally shoot a 12-year-old boy
03:06
UP NEXT
What an attack on a nuclear power plant could mean for Ukraine