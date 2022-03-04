IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Puerto Ricans protest the privatization of public beaches

  • National labor shortage and inflation driving up child care costs in U.S.

  • Ex-officer involved in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor found not guilty

  • Latin American countries evacuate its citizens from Ukraine

    Philadelphia police fatally shoot a 12-year-old boy

    What an attack on a nuclear power plant could mean for Ukraine

  • Russian troops reportedly shelling Europe's largest power plant in Ukraine

  • January 6 committee subpoenas Trump Jr. fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle

  • Corporate world cuts ties with Russia following Ukrainian invasion

  • Ex-officer found not guilty of endangering Breonna Taylor's neighbors

  • Dallas small business owners discuss Biden's first State of the Union address

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine shows no signs of slowing down as blasts continue

  • Black voters in Georgia concerned new laws could make voting more difficult

  • Federal prosecutors argue Texas man 'lit the match' of Jan. 6 riot

  • ‘This is something we need to do’: Ukrainian-American explains decision to join fight against Russia

  • Russian forces appear to capture key Ukrainian city of Kherson

  • How American volunteers are helping the evacuation effort in Ukraine

  • Jan. 6 House Committee argues Trump was involved in ‘criminal conspiracy’ to overturn election

  • White House unveils new Covid plan, no longer recommends contact tracing

  • Primary season gets underway starting in Texas

NBC News NOW

Philadelphia police fatally shoot a 12-year-old boy

Authorities say Philadelphia police officers fatally shot a 12-year-old in the back after the boy allegedly fired at them. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah explains how police say the boy was with a teenager they thought was wanted for illegal gun possession. March 4, 2022

