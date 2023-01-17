IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Gun violence in schools across U.S. strikes fear into parents

    03:55

  • City of Scottsdale cuts suburb off from water supply

    03:55
  • Now Playing

    Philadelphia woman arrested for Texas crime due to mistaken identity

    03:23
  • UP NEXT

    Alabama basketball player booked in fatal shooting near campus

    00:34

  • Italian Mafia leader arrested after 30 years on the run

    00:54

  • Charges dismissed against Maryland man who stood trial four times for murder

    01:20

  • Superintendent: 6-year-old's backpack searched before shooting

    02:42

  • Prayer vigil honors missing mother Ana Walshe

    01:36

  • 6-year-old's backpack was searched prior to Virginia shooting

    02:07

  • Deadly protests against Peruvian government kills at least 47

    02:45

  • Hacksaw, bloody towels found during search for Ana Walshe

    01:15

  • Investigations underway after three fatal LAPD encounters

    02:01

  • Illinois EMS workers charged with murder in patient's death

    01:47

  • New York police investigate hit-and-run as possible hate crime

    01:35

  • Suspect in killing of four University of Idaho students expected back in court

    02:40

  • Washington, D.C., community demands arrest in killing of 13-year-old

    03:36

  • Grandfather of 13-year-old shooting victim Karon Blake asks for Biden's help

    04:55

  • Sex scandal shakes up Tennessee police department

    01:01

  • Husband's 'troubling' search history eyed in missing mom search

    01:41

  • Former Flint, Michigan, fire chief sues mayor over firing

    01:41

NBC News NOW

Philadelphia woman arrested for Texas crime due to mistaken identity

03:23

A Philadelphia woman was accused of a crime in Texas even though she has never been to the state. Authorities compared her social media to a surveillance photo claiming she resembled the suspect and had the same name. NBC’s George Solis has the details. Jan. 17, 2023

  • Gun violence in schools across U.S. strikes fear into parents

    03:55

  • City of Scottsdale cuts suburb off from water supply

    03:55
  • Now Playing

    Philadelphia woman arrested for Texas crime due to mistaken identity

    03:23
  • UP NEXT

    Alabama basketball player booked in fatal shooting near campus

    00:34

  • Italian Mafia leader arrested after 30 years on the run

    00:54

  • Charges dismissed against Maryland man who stood trial four times for murder

    01:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All