Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner says he's selling teams after alleged workplace misconduct

- Now Playing
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner says he's selling teams after alleged workplace misconduct00:17
- UP NEXT
Lebron James shocks fans with new shaved-head look: See the pic01:34
Golfers Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott preview the President’s Cup02:04
Roger Federer says he is ‘definitely done’ with tennis09:23
49-year-old freshman joins college football team02:07
EXCLUSIVE: Roger Federer speaks out about retirement01:24
Roughing the passer? Police investigating allegations fan slapped Cardinals quarterback00:50
Pilot killed when plane crashes during Reno Air Races00:55
Some are spending hundreds or thousands to keep their kids in youth sports02:26
Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ jersey sells for a record $10M00:37
Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis after two decades03:19
Tennis legend Roger Federer announces his retirement02:31
Biden to meet with families of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan01:25
Brett Favre's newly released texts shed light on role in Mississippi welfare scandal02:27
Gisele Bündchen opens up about Tom Brady’s ‘un-retirement’00:59
Phoenix Suns owner suspended for racist, sexist behavior00:31
NBA punishes Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for workplace misconduct03:00
TV legend Dick Ebersol shares memories from his iconic career05:15
Ex-Chiefs assistant coach pleads guilty to DWI for crash that left 5-year-old with brain injury02:50
See how the Buffalo Bills' equipment staff helps pull off NFL games04:11
- Now Playing
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner says he's selling teams after alleged workplace misconduct00:17
- UP NEXT
Lebron James shocks fans with new shaved-head look: See the pic01:34
Golfers Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott preview the President’s Cup02:04
Roger Federer says he is ‘definitely done’ with tennis09:23
49-year-old freshman joins college football team02:07
EXCLUSIVE: Roger Federer speaks out about retirement01:24
Play All