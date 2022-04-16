Photographing the war in Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Among what Ukrainians endure every day as a result of the Russian invasion, are photojournalists who capture the horror and humanity that comes with warfare. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Heidi Levine, a photojournalist for the Washington Post who has been covering the conflict in Ukraine.  April 16, 2022

