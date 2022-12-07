Physicians warn of Tamiflu shortage

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pharmacists in Ohio are warning of a Tamiflu shortage which is the oral antiviral that is typically given to treat respiratory infections. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch reports on how this comes as hospitals are becoming overwhelmed with patients this early in the flu season. Dec. 7, 2022

