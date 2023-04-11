IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Why is pickleball America's fastest-growing sport?

02:10

Pickleball is sweeping the nation and becoming America’s fastest-growing sport. NBC’s George Solis went to New York’s Central Park to see firsthand why the pastime has skyrocketed in popularity. April 11, 2023

