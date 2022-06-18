IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Pilot rescued with help of paddleboarder after crashing into Texas lake

01:28

A pilot remarkably survived a plane crash into a Texas lake after being rescued with the help of a nearby paddleboarder. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch reports on how the NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash after the pilot reported mechanical issues. June 18, 2022

