Pilots volunteer to fly passengers seeking abortion care for free

- Now Playing
Pilots volunteer to fly passengers seeking abortion care for free04:23
- UP NEXT
March for Life returns to Washington for first time since overturning of Roe v. Wade03:41
House passes anti-abortion bill targeting late-term abortions03:27
College students mobilize for abortion rights post-Roe03:08
Biden on codifying Roe in House: 'I don’t think we’re going to make it'00:30
Some U.S. colleges to offer abortion pills03:29
Pregnant minors face barriers to abortion care post-Roe02:36
Hillary Clinton on midterm elections: ‘It turns out women enjoy having human rights'01:29
Voters in some states signal support for abortion rights in midterm elections03:33
Abortion, slavery and marijuana legalization among top ballot measure issues01:10
Vasectomy clinic goes mobile as demand spikes following Roe decision03:35
Abortion disinformation causes confusion in Latinx communities03:01
Biden pledges bill to codify abortion rights if Dems win midterms00:27
Biden says he will push Congress to codify Roe v. Wade if Democrats maintain control01:08
Jewish woman sues Kentucky over abortion law, citing religious rights03:13
Report: Herschel Walker urged ex-girlfriend to have 2nd abortion02:15
Female student athletes in Florida asked to provide info about their menstrual cycles03:26
Herschel Walker’s accuser says they also have a child together02:44
Herschel Walker denies reports he paid for ex’s abortion02:23
Rick Scott says there should be 'reasonable' federal abortion restrictions00:56
- Now Playing
Pilots volunteer to fly passengers seeking abortion care for free04:23
- UP NEXT
March for Life returns to Washington for first time since overturning of Roe v. Wade03:41
House passes anti-abortion bill targeting late-term abortions03:27
College students mobilize for abortion rights post-Roe03:08
Biden on codifying Roe in House: 'I don’t think we’re going to make it'00:30
Some U.S. colleges to offer abortion pills03:29
Play All