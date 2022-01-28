IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Republicans zero in on receptacles used for ballots ahead of midterm elections

    02:19
  • Now Playing

    Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden's infrastructure speech in city

    02:40
  • UP NEXT

    White House prioritizing ‘socially vulnerable’ communities for masks and Covid tests

    04:27

  • ‘Good to Know’ headlines: Nissan recalls some Rogue SUVs and Apple issues safety advice for AirTags

    02:12

  • Explainer: How British lawmakers can oust a prime minister

    02:48

  • Antisemitism on the rise in the U.S.

    08:44

  • A look into music streaming platforms as Neil Young pulls music from Spotify

    05:07

  • Michael Avenatti cross-examines former client Stormy Daniels

    02:24

  • More than 30 million Americans are under winter storm watches

    02:06

  • Coast Guard calls off search for survivors of capsized boat off the coast of Florida

    02:28

  • Woman found and returned lost letter written by a Holocaust survivor in 1945

    02:11

  • No arrests in the shooting of a Black man, his family now demands answers 

    03:16

  • Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson?: A look at Biden's likely Supreme Court short-lister

    02:26

  • Texas scientists develop a patent-free Covid vaccine

    06:01

  • Resident of Louisiana's ‘Cancer Alley’ describes community’s struggles, new anti-pollution commitments

    04:54

  • EPA administrator gives update on commitment to curbing pollution in communities of color

    06:15

  • What does Justice Breyer's retirement mean for fight over abortion rights?

    01:53

  • Justice Breyer's retirement could impact Democrats in midterm elections

    03:13

  • Washington state police searching for escaped juvenile felons

    00:23

  • SAT exam set to become completely digital by 2024

    05:21

NBC News NOW

Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden's infrastructure speech in city

02:40

A major bridge collapse in Pittsburgh that caused 10 injuries occurred just hours before President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to the city to speak about infrastructure. NBC News' Joe Fryer has the details.Jan. 28, 2022

  • Republicans zero in on receptacles used for ballots ahead of midterm elections

    02:19
  • Now Playing

    Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden's infrastructure speech in city

    02:40
  • UP NEXT

    White House prioritizing ‘socially vulnerable’ communities for masks and Covid tests

    04:27

  • ‘Good to Know’ headlines: Nissan recalls some Rogue SUVs and Apple issues safety advice for AirTags

    02:12

  • Explainer: How British lawmakers can oust a prime minister

    02:48

  • Antisemitism on the rise in the U.S.

    08:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All