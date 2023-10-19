IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Jim Jordan's effort to empower interim Speaker Patrick McHenry collapses

NBC News NOW

Plan to empower interim speaker McHenry loses GOP support

02:25

A plan to temporarily empower interim speaker Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., has lost support among Republicans as they work to choose a new House speaker. NBC News' Ryan Nobles reports from Capitol Hill, where Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, assures he is still running for the speakership.Oct. 19, 2023

