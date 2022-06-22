IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Plane catches fire on Miami International Airport runway

    03:53
  • UP NEXT

    Senators release text of bipartisan gun bill

    01:17

  • ExxonMobil CEO predicts years of tight oil supply

    03:31

  • ‘I was elated’: Huth speaks out after Cosby sexual assault verdict

    02:03

  • Officials offer first detailed timeline of Uvalde shooting police response: 'An abject failure'

    03:39

  • Adjustable-rate mortgages becoming more popular as interest rates spike

    02:11

  • Temple fencing coach Nikki Franke has been inspiring athletes for 50 years

    01:50

  • Verdict reached in first civil case against Bill Cosby to ever reach a trial

    00:24

  • Cleveland officer being investigated for allegedly sending antisemitic tweets

    01:28

  • Ruby Freeman: ‘FBI informed me I needed to leave my home for safety’ ahead of Jan. 6

    02:48

  • Former Georgia elections worker says her life was ruined after 2020 election

    07:56

  • Raffensperger says: Total of 4 dead people voted, not 5,000 as Trump claimed 

    02:15

  • New video shows so-called QAnon Shaman at Arizona House protest ahead of Jan. 6

    01:15

  • Committee presents video evidence Trump pressured state officials to change election results

    09:31

  • Uvalde residents hitting roadblocks in accessing promised state mental health services

    02:25

  • Louisiana police officers acquitted of negligent homicide

    02:27

  • California man accused of targeting home with anti-Asian graffiti

    02:04

  • Kellogg announces split into three different companies

    00:33

  • Colorado hikers held at gunpoint, leashed during kidnapping

    01:41

  • Texas 5-year-old dies after being left in hot car

    01:36

NBC News NOW

Plane catches fire on Miami International Airport runway

03:53

Video captures a Red Air flight from the Dominican Republic up in flames after landing at Miami’s International Airport. Crew members and 126 passengers were evacuated as officials say the landing gear in the nose of the plane had collapsed. June 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Plane catches fire on Miami International Airport runway

    03:53
  • UP NEXT

    Senators release text of bipartisan gun bill

    01:17

  • ExxonMobil CEO predicts years of tight oil supply

    03:31

  • ‘I was elated’: Huth speaks out after Cosby sexual assault verdict

    02:03

  • Officials offer first detailed timeline of Uvalde shooting police response: 'An abject failure'

    03:39

  • Adjustable-rate mortgages becoming more popular as interest rates spike

    02:11

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All