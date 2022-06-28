IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How Black women are creating hit TV shows, making space for others to follow

    03:10

  • Voters in several states head to the polls as primary season continues

    03:08
  • Now Playing

    Planned Parenthood: U.S. faces ‘public health crisis’ after Roe v. Wade ruling

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    Ghislaine Maxwell to face sentencing for sex trafficking conviction

    03:48

  • Biden faces calls for White House response to Roe v. Wade ruling as G-7 summit wraps up

    04:07

  • Jan. 6 committee to present ‘recently obtained evidence’ in last-minute public hearing

    04:23

  • How the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade could impact midterm elections

    02:18

  • Breaking down the historic and legal significance of overturning Roe v. Wade

    04:28

  • Young adults react to Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade on social media

    03:25

  • World leaders react to Roe v. Wade ruling amid G-7 summit on war in Ukraine

    04:35

  • Senators Warren, Smith call on Biden to declare ‘public health emergency’

    03:45

  • How could the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade could impact other landmark rulings?

    03:25

  • How the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is dividing Americans

    04:54

  • Ukrainian troops ordered to retreat as Russia closes in on Donbas

    04:09

  • Biden: Supreme Court ruling on carrying guns in public ‘contradicts’ the Constitution

    02:43

  • Trump-appointed DOJ officials detail pressure campaign to overturn 2020 election

    07:28

  • Senate passes historic gun bill with overwhelming bipartisan support

    04:34

  • WHO meets to determine if monkeypox is a global ‘public health emergency’

    04:09

  • Did Trump’s alleged pressure on the Justice Department violate criminal law?

    05:25

  • Fighting in Ukraine heads toward ‘fearsome climax,’ adviser to Zelenskyy says

    03:30

NBC News NOW

Planned Parenthood: U.S. faces ‘public health crisis’ after Roe v. Wade ruling

05:11

The Supreme Court’s decision on the Dobbs case has left women’s healthcare providers scrambling as trigger laws banning most abortions goes into effect in several states. President of Planned Parenthood, Alexis McGill Johnson, joins News NOW to explain how the organization is planning to fight litigation in states with trigger laws and what’s next for Planned Parenthood in the battle for abortion rights. June 28, 2022

  • How Black women are creating hit TV shows, making space for others to follow

    03:10

  • Voters in several states head to the polls as primary season continues

    03:08
  • Now Playing

    Planned Parenthood: U.S. faces ‘public health crisis’ after Roe v. Wade ruling

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    Ghislaine Maxwell to face sentencing for sex trafficking conviction

    03:48

  • Biden faces calls for White House response to Roe v. Wade ruling as G-7 summit wraps up

    04:07

  • Jan. 6 committee to present ‘recently obtained evidence’ in last-minute public hearing

    04:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All